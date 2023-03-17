Correctional Officer Charged with Murder

A correctional officer has been charged with Murder stemming from the death of Darron Brown whilst in custody at the Tower Street Correctional Centre on July 4, 2020.
34-year-old Andre Morris was charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).
Reports are that Morris along with another officer inflicted several blows to Brown, resulting in his death. A file was prepared and sent to the ODPP; the ruling was returned for him to be charged.
An arrest warrant was executed on Morris on Thursday, March 16. He was immediately placed before the court and was granted bail.
Morris is to return to the St. Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, May 16.