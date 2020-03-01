Coronavirus Updates: 2 More Cases Reported in Washington State, and First in Dominican Republic

Local officials in Washington State said two men in their 60s had tested positive for the virus and were in critical condition.

With two more cases announced in Washington State and one in Rhode Island, the total in the United States has now reached 73. In the Dominican Republic, a tourist visiting the country from Italy tested positive.

Two more cases are reported in Washington State.

Officials in Washington State confirmed on Sunday two more cases of coronavirus in King County, bringing the total in the county to six and the number in the United States to 73.

The two men in their 60s were in critical condition, King County officials said.

“This number is expected to rise as more people are tested and results confirmed,” public health officials in Seattle and King County said in a statement on Sunday.

Washington State has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus, and researchers who studied two cases there say that the virus may have been spreading for weeks, with the possibility that up to 1,500 people may have been infected.

The state became the site of the country’s first coronavirus death on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide crossed 87,000 as of Sunday, with more than 7,000 cases outside mainland China, where the outbreak began late last year. The virus has now been detected in at least 60 countries.

The coronavirus case of one patient in Washington State, a teenager, only came to light after he went to a clinic on Feb. 24 to be tested for the flu, and his sample was shared with the Seattle Flu Study, which tested it for a variety of pathogens, including the new coronavirus.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett – Director of News and Current Affairs

www.nytimes.com