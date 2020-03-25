Coronavirus: Prince Charles, 71, tests positive and is showing ‘mild symptoms’

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales, 71, is in the government’s high risk category because of his age.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Charles was with William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, as well as the Queen on 9 March.

Prince Charles attended a dinner at Mansion House on 12 March.

The couple is understood to be self-isolating separately at Birkhall in Scotland, where they arrived on Sunday. He was tested on Monday.

Concerns for the heir apparent were raised last week when Prince Albert of Monaco became the first royal to test positive for the disease.

They had been at the same event in London at the beginning of March.

Prince Albert of Monaco attends the WaterAid charity's Water and Climate event in London in March.

Charles’s last public engagement was 12 March, but he has had a number of private meetings since then, with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

According to the Press Association, a source said his doctor’s most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13.

On 12 March, he was seen avoiding handshakes at a Prince's Trust event.

They added that Charles has not seen the Queen since before March 13. Prince Philip was not at the palace at the time.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health.

“The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”