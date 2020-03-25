Coronavirus: Prince Charles, 71, tests positive and is showing ‘mild symptoms’

Coronavirus: Prince Charles, 71, tests positive and is showing 'mild symptoms'
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales, 71, is in the government’s high risk category because of his age.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Charles was with William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, as well as the Queen on 9 March. (Getty Images)
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, centre, meets guests at a dinner at Mansion House in London. Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The prince’s Clarence House office reported on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 that the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland. It says his wife Camilla has tested negative. (Eamonn McCormack/PA via AP, File)
Prince Charles attended a dinner at Mansion House on 12 March. On Wednesday it emerged he has tested positive for the new coronavirus. (Eamonn McCormack/PA via AP, File)

The couple is understood to be self-isolating separately at Birkhall in Scotland, where they arrived on Sunday. He was tested on Monday.

Concerns for the heir apparent were raised last week when Prince Albert of Monaco became the first royal to test positive for the disease.

They had been at the same event in London at the beginning of March.

Prince Albert of Monaco attends the WaterAid charity's Water and Climate event in London.
Prince Albert of Monaco attends the WaterAid charity’s Water and Climate event in London in March. (PA Images)

Read more: Coronavirus: Royal Family postpones more engagements as UK enters effective lockdown

Charles’s last public engagement was 12 March, but he has had a number of private meetings since then, with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

According to the Press Association, a source said his doctor’s most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13.

Charles avoids handshake at event a fortnight ago

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19. On 12 March, he was seen avoiding handshakes at a Prince’s Trust event.

They added that Charles has not seen the Queen since before March 13. Prince Philip was not at the palace at the time.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health.

“The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

