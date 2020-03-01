CORONAVIRUS – ITALY DEATH TOLL RISES TO 34

ITALY DEATH TOLL RISES TO 34
CORONAVIRUS:  ITALY DEATH TOLL RISES TO 34 AS DOMINICAN REPUBLIC REPORTS FIRST CASE – LATEST UPDATE

The director general of France’s health service, Jérôme Salomon, has given the latest figures and there’s another leap on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases has risen to 130, from 100. Of that, 116 people are in hospital – nine of them in a serious condition – and 12 people recovered. There have been two deaths

New cases include two children, a one-year-old and a five-year-old, who have been hospitalised in Strasbourg in eastern France along with their 27-year-old mother who also tested positive. Their condition has been described as not worrying.

Salomon says French travellers should avoid journeys abroad outside the European Union “unless strictly necessary”. Nevertheless, he pointed out the death rate worldwide is 3.4% of confirmed cases.

The Manga and Sci-Fi Show salon planned for next week in Paris, which was to have featured giant karaoke and K Pop concerts, has been cancelled.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett – Director of News and Current Affairs

