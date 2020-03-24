Coronavirus has put Serena Williams ‘on edge’

Tennis legend Serena Williams was candid while detailing her experience with the coronavirus pandemic in a recent TikTok, admitting that she’s had a difficult time dealing with anxiety due to social distancing.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced earlier this month that she planned to spend the “next six weeks in solitude,” especially out of concern for her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia.

“I wanted to take a minute and talk about my experience with corona,” said Williams, 38. “It started out with me feeling like, ‘Oh it can’t really affect me.’ And then suddenly Indian Wells was canceled and I was like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s weird but I have a little time off and I’m going to enjoy that time off.’

“And then one cancellation led to another and then led to another and led to all this anxiety that I’m feeling. Now I’ve been social distancing for actually a really long time, for probably two weeks now, and every little thing makes me crazy.”

Williams also described herself as being “on edge,” adding that when anyone displays symptoms around her, she becomes “crazy.

“I don’t hang out with anyone, and when I say anyone, I mean my daughter,” she said. “She coughed, I got angry and gave her a side-eye. I gave her that ‘angry Serena’ and then I got sad. I was like, ‘Is she OK? Is there something wrong with my daughter? Is there anything I can do?’ I just don’t know what to do, so instead of being relaxed, I’m really under a ton of stress.”

Many athletes and celebrities have been open about their personal experiences during the national coronavirus pandemic, providing glimpses into their lives and how they’ve handled these unprecedented times.

Source: New York Post