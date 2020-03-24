Coronavirus death toll reaches triple digits in NYC, total up to 125

Coronavirus death toll reaches triple digits in NYC
New York City’s toll of coronavirus deaths reached a grim milestone Monday night.
The count entered triple digits, with 125 people succumbing to the virus, according to the city’s Health Department.

There were 13,119 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the five boroughs, the city recorded.
“We are the epicenter of this crisis,” Mayor de Blasio said during a press conference. “No one wants that distinction — not a single one of us — but it’s true.”

As of Monday morning, New York State had the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, with a majority of them in the Big Apple.

 

Source: nydailynews.com

