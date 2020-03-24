Coronavirus burden on NYC EMS increases as number of COVID-19 positive cases in FDNY jumps to 46

Nearly 50 FDNY members have tested positive for coronavirus, the department told the Daily News Monday — a sharp increase from last week’s numbers that comes amid an uptick in citywide 911 medical calls.

The Fire Department said it has 46 COVID-19 positive employees as of Monday, and that total includes firefighters, Emergency Medical Services workers and civilian staff at its Brooklyn headquarters.

While the department declined to give a specific breakdown by bureau, sources said there were likely at least 20 infected from EMS, which is handling the brunt of all the FDNY’s 911 traffic.

Internal FDNY documents obtained by The News show just how fast coronavirus has thinned the ranks of the frontline responders. As of March 9, the FDNY only had 19 employees quarantined and only one of those was a known COVID-19 positive case, an EMS member who contracted it while off-duty.

A week later, by March 19, the FDNY was tracking 178 staffers, 125 of whom were firefighters and 49 were EMS. Another four were civilian workers, documents obtained by The News said.

The FDNY still only had 10 positive coronavirus cases. But by March 22, the number was up to 25 — and a day later it nearly doubled to 46, according to the FDNY’s latest figures.

At the same time, the 911 call volume started to spike, picking up significantly on Friday when Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo began to talk in earnest of a citywide shutdown.

On March 13, the FDNY completed 4,582 emergency calls, the FDNY said. By March 19, it completed nearly 300 more in the same 24-hour period — up to 4,850, the FDNY said.

