Coronavirus breaks into China prisons as global markets, U.S. business take hit

U.S. stock indexes fell after data showed U.S. business activity stalled in February and the rise in new coronavirus cases sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold, which jumped to its highest in seven years.

A total of 234 infections among Chinese prisoners outside Hubei ended 16 straight days of declines in new mainland cases.

Another 271 cases were reported in prisons in Hubei – where the virus first emerged in December in its now locked-down capital, Wuhan – though provincial officials did not say when they had been diagnosed.