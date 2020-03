One would imagine that movie stars would be an anti-corona virus but Idris Elba being tested positive speaks differently.

This morning he tweeted, “this morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing, no panic”.

Elba reported that he was in contact with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (wife of Canadian Prime Minister) one week before she tested positive for COVID-19.