‘Corona Attacking Doctors’

The COVID-19 is now showing that it has no leniency on no age, status nor profession. We have seen confirmed cases in a newborn, wealthy person, Prime Minister’s wife, members of parliament, children, young adults and older persons. Now, the persons who are supposed to be providing protection, the doctors, are being ‘attacked’ by the virus.

It has been reported that there are two confirmed cases with emergency room medical doctors in the United States. Dr. William Jaquis, the Chair of the American College of Emergency Physicians in an article titled ‘Two Emergency Room Doctors Are in Critical Condition With Coronavirus’ published in The New York Times on March 15 stated “a lot of us think that despite everything we do, we will probably be exposed” and also that “the first reported case certainly sends a shock wave through the community”.

One of the doctors is from the Evergreen Health Medical Center in Kirland near Seattle where a vast amount of cases were confirmed while the other doctor is from Paterson, New Jersey and is said to be the team leader in the COVID-19 emergency preparation. It is reported that these doctors are currently in critical condition and are being treated in isolation.