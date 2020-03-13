Cornwall College Alumni Association South Florida Cancels 

Please be advised that due to the growing health risks associated with the Corona Virus outbreak, we have decided to cancel our March Madness party originally scheduled for March 21st at the Grand Cafe, in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

The health and safety of our Alumni family and friends are paramount to us, and with that in mind, we believe the decision was made taking your best interest into account. We know at this time that the Corona Virus poses a serious health risk, deemed & defined as a Pandemic by the WHO.

All tickets purchased will have the option to obtain an immediate refund or to be held and honored for our Summer Party event in August at a venue to be announced.

We will keep you informed via different Social Media platforms about our upcoming Summer Party. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but we will always consider the health, safety, and interest of our Alumni family and friends as a top priority.

Stay safe & see you all at our Summer Party

Yours Truly

Cornwall College Alumni Association