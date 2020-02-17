Corey Malcolm of Bottom Melbourne Shot to Death on Kings Street in Montego Bay

Corey Malcolm
The Freeport police are carrying out investigations surrounding the shooting death of a man along Kings Street in Montego Bay, St James on Sunday, February 16.

Dead is 22-year-old Corey Malcolm, a labourer of Bottom Melbourne, also in St James.

Reports by the police are that about 8:30 a.m., Malcolm was walking along a section of King’s Street, when he was ambushed by armed men and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Malcolm was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

