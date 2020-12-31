Cops warn against planned illegal party tonight in St Elizabeth

Police are warning an unnamed dancehall entertainer not to host a party being widely advertised for New Year’ Eve into New Year’s Day.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Area 3, Michael Smith is issuing a warning to party promoters, particularly those in Clarendon, Manchester and St. Elizabeth to desist from hosting events or parties that are in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The police say they have information that a party is planned in St. Elizabeth tonight between the hours of midnight and 7:00 a.m. Friday, January 1, 2021.

“The event which is being promoted by a popular dancehall entertainer is also being widely circulated on social media,” police said in a release.

“This event for which no permit was issued would clearly be in breach of the DRMA, hence this warning is being issued to him not to host any event in St. Elizabeth or anywhere else in Jamaica. Patrons who intend to attend this event are also being warned not to attend as they too would be in breach of the DRMA and will be prosecuted when caught”, stated ACP Smith.

The Police will be exercising vigilance throughout Area 3 to prevent all illegal events in the parishes of St. Elizabeth, Clarendon and Manchester.

The provisions of the Disaster Risk Management and Noise Abatement Acts will be fully enforced by the police.

Efforts are being made to contact the entertainer to warn him personally.