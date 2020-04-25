Cops want your assistance in murder probe

Detectives from the Area One Major Investigations Division – Western Jamaica – have released photographs of a suspect they want to contact in the investigation into the murder of 65-year-old Theodore Walling of Michigan, United States of America.

Walling’s body was discovered about 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 4, at a hotel in St. James; he had been stabbed several times.

Persons who may be able to identify the suspect shown in the photograph are being asked to contact lawmen in Area One at 876-954-3222, the Montego Bay Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-952-6391 or Crime Stop at 311.

In addition, the individual is being urged to turn himself in immediately.

Persons are being reminded that harbouring a fugitive is a criminal offence for which they can be prosecuted.