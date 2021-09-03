Cops Under Probe Following Shooting Death of Cabbie in Downtown Kingston

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has opened an investigation into an incident in downtown Kingston on Thursday (September 2), in which a taxi driver was fatally shot and a female passenger injured.

According to reports, a police officer was also injured in the incident.

INDECOM stated in a release that four police officers were on motorcycle patrol when a cab was signaled to stop for a traffic violation.

The driver allegedly disregarded the request and drove away, injuring a police officer. According to reports, the cops then opened fire on the vehicle. Two people were found injured during the incident: a male taxi driver and a female passenger.

INDECOM investigators confirmed in a release that the injured occupants of the cab were brought to Kingston Public Hospital for treatment.

The unidentified cab driver died as a result of his injuries. According to INDECOM, the injured police officer has been treated and released.

INDECOM stated in the release that it is still processing the scene and conducting investigations, including requests for footage from CCTV cameras in the area. An update will be provided when additional investigative actions have been completed.