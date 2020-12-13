Cops surprise bikers shooting at truck driver

Quick action by a police team, in St Catherine, almost surely saved the life of a truck driver who was being chased and shot at by men on motorcycles.

The incident came to an end on Friday, December 11, at the Municipal Boulevard Round-a-Bout in Portmore, St. Catherine. Officers on duty, as part of Operation Surge for the Yuletide season,  had to quickly jump into action when a motor truck crashed into four motor cars and the driver reported that he was being chased by gunmen on motorcycles.

The gunmen, who investigators believe were surprised by the lawmen’s presence, opened gunfire at the police team. The team restricted their actions due to the high-risk situation of many people on the scene. However, they managed to return the gunfire and one of the bikers was shot. He has been hospitalized under Police guard. The Police team was not injured.

As the Police investigated the motives for the incident in the aftermath, the probe unearthed evidence that suggested that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the driver of the truck and a single biker. 

The probe continues.

