Cops seize J$35 M in drugs

Four persons—three men and a woman—were arrested in connection with a drug seizure by members of the Narcotics and Manchester Divisions at Spur Tree, Manchester on Monday, May 4.

Reports are that about 8:45 p.m., the team carried out coordinated operations at two premises in the area. During the search, approximately 8,700 pounds of compressed ganja were seized. The estimated street value of the illicit drug is J$35 million. One motor vehicle was also seized in the incident.

The identities of the persons taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigations.

A police photo (shown here) appears to indicate the drugs were packaged and stacked. However, the police did not give any details about the drugs.

The Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with the investigation to contact the Narcotics Division at 876-923-5729, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest Police Station.