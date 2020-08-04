Cops say video showing motorcycle robbery is false

Police say that a video circulating on social media purporting to show a robbery in progress is fake. The video appears to show four men, some armed on two motorcycles, holding up a man standing beside a van and then driving off with a bag, apparently containing money. 

The police in a statement, Monday afternoon, say the video purports to capture a robbery in progress in the downtown Kingston area. “However, extensive checks with our Police Officers in the area have not revealed any such incident; neither has any such incident been reported to us at this time,” the Police Corporate Communications unit (CCU) says

The police said they were cautioning the public “against producing and circulating such recreational video content, as it is likely to cause unnecessary fear and panic.”

