Cops Make Headway In Bike Robbery Case

Cops Make Headway In Bike Robbery Case
Cops Make Headway In Bike Robbery Case

Less than a week after the St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland Police launched a
joint investigation following reports of a motorcycle being stolen from its owner at gunpoint in
Bluefields, St. Elizabeth, a breakthrough has been made in the case.

The breakthrough came about 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, when the team went to a section
of Brompton district, St. Elizabeth to follow-up on investigative leads. During a search of bushes,
two motorcycles were found.

One of the motorcycles has since been identified as the one that was robbed from its owner in
Bluefields on Sunday, May 22. The other motorcycle is a 2018 Hi-Rev CG150, and investigators
are urging anyone who may be able to identify the vehicle to contact the Black River Police at
876-965-2232 or 876-965-2026. Persons may also contact the police 119 number or the nearest
police station.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Concrete Stain – Affi Mek It Out (Audio Visual)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com