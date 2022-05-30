Cops Make Headway In Bike Robbery Case

Less than a week after the St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland Police launched a

joint investigation following reports of a motorcycle being stolen from its owner at gunpoint in

Bluefields, St. Elizabeth, a breakthrough has been made in the case.

The breakthrough came about 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, when the team went to a section

of Brompton district, St. Elizabeth to follow-up on investigative leads. During a search of bushes,

two motorcycles were found.

One of the motorcycles has since been identified as the one that was robbed from its owner in

Bluefields on Sunday, May 22. The other motorcycle is a 2018 Hi-Rev CG150, and investigators

are urging anyone who may be able to identify the vehicle to contact the Black River Police at

876-965-2232 or 876-965-2026. Persons may also contact the police 119 number or the nearest

police station.

The investigation is ongoing.

