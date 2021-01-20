Cops kill two would-be murderers

Two men were shot dead in Portmore, St Catherine, this afternoon.

during a confrontation with the Police. Two illegal firearms were seized following the incident.

Reports are that about 1:30 p.m., the police intercepted a silver Nissan Wingroad motorcar with three men on board, on Caymanas Drive.

The police had received information that the men were on their way to commit a murder in the St. Catherine South area. The men reportedly challenged the Police and two of them were fatally shot. The third man escaped in the area. A release from the police this afternoon said a major investigation is underway as the Police close-in on the third suspect.