Cops kill two would-be murderers

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Two men were shot dead in Portmore, St Catherine, this afternoon.
during a confrontation with the Police. Two illegal firearms were seized following the incident.
Reports are that about 1:30 p.m., the police intercepted a silver Nissan Wingroad motorcar with three men on board, on Caymanas Drive.

The police had received information that the men were on their way to commit a murder in the St. Catherine South area. The men reportedly challenged the Police and two of them were fatally shot. The third man escaped in the area. A release from the police this afternoon said a major investigation is underway as the Police close-in on the third suspect.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....