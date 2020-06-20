Cops identify vendor killed in Clarendon

Police have now identified that man run over by a vehicle at Toll Gate, Clarendon Friday night.

Dead is 20-year-old Demar Lilly, farmer and vendor of Duke Street, Toll Gate, in Clarendon.

McKoy’s News had earlier Saturday reported that a man selling honey by the side of the road had been hauled into the path of traffic and thrown down. He was hit and run over by a vehicle.

Police in reporting on the incident say they are seeking “the assistance of anyone who witnessed a hit and run incident that left one man dead on the Toll Gate Main Road in the parish on Friday, June 19 to contact them.”

According to the police, about 2:30 p.m., it is alleged that Lilly was selling honey along the mentioned roadway when the driver of a grey coloured Mitsubishi Pajero ran him over and did not stop. They did not mention that he was dragged into the roadway.

The Police are asking anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to contact the Clarendon Police at 876-902-905, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.