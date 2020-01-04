Cops charged a Man at party with illegal firearm possession

One man arrested and charged by the Kingston Western Police of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition while conducting an operation on 8th Street in Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12 on New Year’s Day Wednesday, January 1.

The police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Duwan Benjamin, an air conditioner technician of a Cardigan Crescent address in Washington Gardens, Kingston 20.

It is reported from the Denham Town Police are that lawmen were in the area about 1:30 am when they saw Benjamin among a group of people at a party who was acting in a suspicious manner. He was approached, searched and a 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing thirteen rounds of ammunition were discovered and taken from his waistband. He was arrested and charged.

He is booked to appear in court at a later date.