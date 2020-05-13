Cops charge man in St James rape

Police have identified a man believed to have been involved in raping a young woman in St James on Saturday, May 2.

In a release put out Tuesday evening, police identified the alleged rapist as

Forty-one-year-old Aubrey McNaughton of Chester Castle, Hanover

The police say McNaughton was posing as a taxi operator when he picked up an unsuspecting passenger. McNaughton allegedly took the woman to Reading, St. James, where he raped and robbed her. The police were alerted and an intense search was launched for him, which was resulted in him being nabbed less than one hour after the incident.

He was formally charged by investigators on Monday, May 11, after being interviewed in the presence of his attorneys.