Cops Again Attacked at Illegal Party

Two policemen were attacked at an illegal party in Portland, Sunday night. The policemen were on patrol when, about 10:30 p.m., in Sanshore in the parish they saw a party in session with about 150 people.

The two officers approached a man who appeared to have a bulge in his waist. It is reported that the crowd turned on the officers and threw stones at them and also damaged their service vehicle.
The police found the man with a knife. They arrested and charged 24-year-old Kenroy Johnson, of Barracks District with several offenses.

Police said they are searching for the owner of the premises and the promoter of the party.
Late last year, a crowd attacked a policeman and beat and killed him, in Machester. He had gone to the scene in response to an explosion.

Police were also attacked in Parry Town, St Ann when they went to lock down an illegal party. A service vehicle was damaged and tyres punctured.

