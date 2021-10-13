COP26 A Defining Moment for Climate Change Mitigation

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says more commitment is required from the international community to achieve environment targets.

The Minister, who will be heading to Glasgow in the United Kingdom (UK) at the end of the month to attend the 26th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), said Jamaica will be supporting other nations at the gathering for environmental protection to remain a priority.

“Where we will be championing the message to the developed world, to our partners, that we need to meet our commitments.” At the last COP, there was a commitment for US$100 billion annually to be channelled into developing countries to build up their infrastructure and capacity to withstand the impact of climate change.

“That was not achieved, so we want to go to COP26 explaining that to exist on this planet, we have to keep the temperature way below two degrees Celsius, we have to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we have to reduce our waste, and we have to integrate renewables into sustainable planning,” the Minister said.

Mr. Charles, who spoke with reporters in St. Catherine recently, added that the “actions necessary” must be taken to protect human life, and “that means we have to protect the environment”. He noted that discussions are ongoing with housing developers to create green spaces, as it is a major part of the Government’s sustainable agenda.

The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

International financial institutions are being called on to play their part, and work towards unleashing the trillions in private and public sector finance required to secure global net zero.