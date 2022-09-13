Cop Stabbed to Death while Trying to Quell Dispute

See people business and leave it alone.
In a country so violent, these are words people must learn to live by. Even outside of Jamaica, this should be considered code or law. Jamaica, however, heightens the need for such a philosophy.
Unfortunately, this extends even to those who should be minding others’ businesses. Figures of authority; religious leaders, teachers, even police. Difficult to make a country less lawless if even the lawmakers and law enforcers have to be mindful of their actions, or they may get severely hurt.
65-year-old Victor Francis, former Police Detective of the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) Headquarters, attempted to intervene an altercation between two men.
They always say that you should not get in the middle of an altercation because you may be the one who wounds up getting hurt. And, that is exactly what happened to Mr. Francis.
He was stabbed and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There has been no word about what happened to these men after, what cause the altercation to transpire, or even if any of the party got hurt.
Nonetheless, it is simply sad that you can end up losing your life for simply trying to do good