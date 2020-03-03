Cop Shot during Gunbattle

Jamaica News: A law enforcement officer is now recovering from gunshot wounds he sustained to his face to during a gun battle with thugs in the Parish of St. James.

According to the police report that a constable attached to the St James division was conducting an operation in Barrett Town on Monday morning when a shootout ensued between the lawman and a group of gunmen.

After the shooting subsided, the constable was reportedly seen suffering from gunshot wounds to his face. He was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was admitted and splinters and bullet fragments were removed from his face.

It’s not known if whether any of the gunmen was injured during the battle.