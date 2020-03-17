Cop loses 2 guns and 60 rounds

Man Held with Illegal Gun in Roehampton, St James on New Years Eve
Jamaica News: A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has reported that a bag carrying his service pistol and his private licensed firearm with more than 60 rounds of ammunition were stolen from a room he was sleeping in.

The cop, whose name is being withheld, is now under investigation following the reports that a black knapsack containing a Glock pistol which he was issued by the JCF, his personal Beretta 9mm, four magazines with a total of 67 rounds of ammunition, a wallet containing his JCF identification card, and cash—were stolen from a Santa Cruz premises where he was staying.

Details are sketchy, as investigators are currently trying to map how the bag was taken from a chair close to his bed without his detection.

The Santa Cruz Criminal Investigation branch is probing the matter.

 

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

