Cop killed in Kingston

A policeman was shot and killed last evening in Kingston. A gunman was also
reportedly killed in the incident about 8 0’clock on lower Maxfield Avenue.
Reports are that the police were on an operation on Pretoria Street in the area
when they approached several men. One of the men opened fire hitting one of
the policemen in the head.
Another member of the police party opened fire on the men and one of the
gunmen was hit and killed.
The policeman, assigned to the Hunts Bay police station, who was shot was
rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.
The shooting death of the policeman follows the slaying Thursday night of a
JDF soldier while on an anti-drug operation in Clarendon.
More details later.

