A policeman is in custody after being charged with possession of an illegal gun.
Reports are that police were on patrol in Kingston when a man was seen on the roadside. He was
questioned and identified himself as a police constable. Police asked him for a firearm he was
carrying and he handed it over. It was reportedly checked and found to be an illegal gun.
The cop was arrested and charged. He has not been named.
Cop held with illegal gun
A policeman is in custody after being charged with possession of an illegal gun.
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us