Cop held with illegal gun

Firearm and Ammunition Seized In Mount Salem, St. James
A policeman is in custody after being charged with possession of an illegal gun.
Reports are that police were on patrol in Kingston when a man was seen on the roadside. He was
questioned and identified himself as a police constable. Police asked him for a firearm he was
carrying and he handed it over. It was reportedly checked and found to be an illegal gun.
The cop was arrested and charged. He has not been named.

