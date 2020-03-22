Cop battling for life after gun attack in Greater Portmore

A police constable is in hospital battling for his life after he was attacked and shot by unknown assailants in St Catherine on Friday night.

Reports are that about 9.45 pm, the cop came under attack from a group of men in the Clifton section of Greater Portmore. Gunfire was directed at him, resulting in the lawman being hit several times, including in the abdomen.

The injured cop reportedly sped off from the scene and managed to drive to a security checkpoint, where he was assisted to a hospital.

He was admitted in serious condition, and the police federation has sent out an urgent message seeking persons to donate blood for the lawman’s treatment.

Reports from Detective Sergeant Patra Rowe, Chairman of the federation, are that the policeman had to undergo surgery.

In response to the shooting, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, condemned acts of violence against the police, and warned members of the public to desist from such actions.

No one has so far been held in connection with the shooting.

As a probe continues into the incident, the police are asking people with information on it to call Crime Stop at 311.

LOOP JAMAICA