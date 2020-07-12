Cop among four charged

A police constable is among four men charged with illegal possession of firearm and
ammunition in Clarendon.
Charged are:
26-year-old Chevon Downer, police officer of Pointy Heights district, Old Harbour,
St. Catherine,
43-year-old Bertram Burrell, a truck driver of Burnt Ground district, Hanover,
33-year-old Keflyn Pennant, farmer of Burnt Ground district, Hanover, and
33-year-old Tafari Rass, a tractor operator of Bannister district, Old Harbour, St.
Catherine.
Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 1:00 a.m., on Wednesday, July 8, lawmen
were on patrol when the driver of a Toyota Probox motorcar was signaled to stop at the
intersection of Glenmuir Road and Muirhead Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon. He complied
and a search was
conducted of the vehicle and one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm
cartridges, another 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm cartridges and two
ballistic vests were seized.
The men are scheduled to appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on Tuesday, July 14.