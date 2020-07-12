Cop among four charged

A police constable is among four men charged with illegal possession of firearm and

ammunition in Clarendon.

Charged are:

26-year-old Chevon Downer, police officer of Pointy Heights district, Old Harbour,

St. Catherine,

43-year-old Bertram Burrell, a truck driver of Burnt Ground district, Hanover,

33-year-old Keflyn Pennant, farmer of Burnt Ground district, Hanover, and

33-year-old Tafari Rass, a tractor operator of Bannister district, Old Harbour, St.

Catherine.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 1:00 a.m., on Wednesday, July 8, lawmen

were on patrol when the driver of a Toyota Probox motorcar was signaled to stop at the

intersection of Glenmuir Road and Muirhead Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon. He complied

and a search was

conducted of the vehicle and one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm

cartridges, another 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm cartridges and two

ballistic vests were seized.

The men are scheduled to appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on Tuesday, July 14.