Cop among four charged

Firearm and Ammunition Seized In Mount Salem, St. James
A police constable is among four men charged with illegal possession of firearm and
ammunition in Clarendon.

Charged are:
26-year-old Chevon Downer, police officer of Pointy Heights district, Old Harbour,
St. Catherine,
43-year-old Bertram Burrell, a truck driver of Burnt Ground district, Hanover,
33-year-old Keflyn Pennant, farmer of Burnt Ground district, Hanover, and
33-year-old Tafari Rass, a tractor operator of Bannister district, Old Harbour, St.
Catherine.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 1:00 a.m., on Wednesday, July 8, lawmen
were on patrol when the driver of a Toyota Probox motorcar was signaled to stop at the
intersection of Glenmuir Road and Muirhead Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon. He complied
and a search was
conducted of the vehicle and one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm
cartridges, another 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm cartridges and two
ballistic vests were seized.

The men are scheduled to appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on Tuesday, July 14.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

