Jamaica News: A bus conductor identified as Najah Cooper, from Castleton, St Mary, has been charged with wounding in intent after allegedly stabbing a woman several times.

Reports are that on Tuesday, March 17 at about 6.30 am, a dispute developed between Cooper and a woman, during which he stabbed her several times.

The woman is currently admitted in hospital in stable condition.

Cooper was subsequently arrested after a probe was conducted into the situation. He was charged on the 26th of March.