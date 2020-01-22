Coombs Lane man Caught with Ganja and Cocaine

A St James man who was taken into custody by the police on Sunday, January 19, after being caught with a quantity of ganja and cocaine, has since been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of ganja, and dealing in ganja.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Leonardo Murray, farmer of Coombs Lane, in Montego Bay, St James.

Reports by the Barnett St. police are that about 12:15 a.m., a team of police were on patrol in the area when they spotted Murray walking along the roadway.

Upon seeing the police he attempted to elude them but he was accosted, and a bag that he was carrying, was searched.

The bag was found to contain thirteen clear plastic bags containing ganja, and seven white plastic bags containing crack cocaine.

He was taken into custody and subsequently charged. Murray is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court later this week.