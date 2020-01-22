Coombs Lane man Caught with Ganja and Cocaine

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A St James man who was taken into custody by the police on Sunday, January 19, after being caught with a quantity of ganja and cocaine, has since been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of ganja, and dealing in ganja.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Leonardo Murray, farmer of Coombs Lane, in Montego Bay, St James.

Reports by the Barnett St. police are that about 12:15 a.m., a team of police were on patrol in the area when they spotted Murray walking along the roadway.

Upon seeing the police he attempted to elude them but he was accosted, and a bag that he was carrying, was searched.

The bag was found to contain thirteen clear plastic bags containing ganja, and seven white plastic bags containing crack cocaine.

He was taken into custody and subsequently charged. Murray is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court later this week.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Residents Of Port Royal Must Own Development – PM
Residents Of Port Royal Must Own Development – PM
New CMU Council To Be Appointed
New CMU Council To Be Appointed
Mother Implores Parents To Take Dengue Seriously
Mother Implores Parents To Take Dengue Seriously
Cruise Ship Call To Port Royal A Success – Minister Grange
Cruise Ship Call To Port Royal A Success – Minister Grange
Jamaica Poised For Sustainable Growth – PM Holness
Jamaica Poised For Sustainable Growth – PM Holness
US Secretary of State Arrives For Two-Day Working Visit
US Secretary of State Arrives For Two-Day Working Visit
Decline In Dengue Cases In St. James
Decline In Dengue Cases In St. James
Port Facility In Port Royal Can Be Used As Entertainment Venue
Port Facility In Port Royal Can Be Used As Entertainment Venue
Culture Minister Says There Is Much Interest In Reggae Month
Culture Minister Says There Is Much Interest In Reggae Month

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....