Contractor Shot Dead at Bar in St Mary

A man is now dead and another injured following a gun attack at a bar in the community of Clonmel, St Mary, last night.

Dead is Valentine Moore, 65, a contractor of Gibraltar Heights Housing Scheme in the parish.

Moore was reportedly among patrons at a bar around 8:24 p.m. when an armed man approached him and shot him in the face. A second person was shot during the incident.

Both victims have assisted to the hospital where Moore was pronounced dead and the wounded man admitted in stable condition.