Contractor Murdered in St Ann

The St Ann Police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was stabbed to death by another man in Steer Town, St Ann, on Thursday, January 20.

He has been identified as 42-year-old Rohan Wilson, a contractor of Snake Lane, in Steer Town, St Ann.

Reports by the St Ann Police are that about 6:30pm, Wilson was at a location in his community, when he and the accused got involved in a dispute.

The accused pulled a knife which he used to stab Wilson to his upper body before leaving the scene.

The wounded man was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.