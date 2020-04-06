Contractor killed after returning from bank in St. Elizabeth, his firearm also stolen

The hunt is now on for gunmen who allegedly shot and killed a man in his car on a construction site in Junction, St Elizabeth on Friday afternoon.

The deceased man has since been identified as 42-year-old Kassam Halstead, a contractor of Mandeville, Manchester.

According to reports, sometime after 1 pm, Halstead was seated in his car after returning from a bank in Junction, where he had apparently withdrawn money to pay workers on the construction site.

He was subsequently approached by two armed thugs, who opened gunfire, hitting him in the upper body.

The men then stole a licensed firearm from Halstead’s vehicle, along with a bag containing money, before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned to the scene and Halstead was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigators are continuing their probe into the incident.