Construction Worker Shot and Killed in St Mary

A Construction worker was shot and killed by armed men in his community of Annotto Bay, St Mary on Saturday, March 11.
He has been identified as 22-year-old Odane Martin, construction worker also of Lineside community in Annotto Bay, St Mary.
Reports are that about 10:00pm, residents alerted the police after hearing gunshots being fired at a section of the community.
On arrival of the lawmen, Martin was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and the body removed.