Construction Worker Murdered in St Ann

The St Ann Police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man along the St Ann Bay main road in the parish, on Thursday, February 10.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Leroy Green, a construction worker of Waltham Park Road in Kingston.

Reports by the St Ann Bay Police are that about 3:45pm, Green was standing along the roadway when a man rode up on a motorcycle.

The man then alighted from the bike, brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting Green multiple times.

The gunman escaped on the motorcycle, while the police who were alerted to the scene transported the wounded man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead..

