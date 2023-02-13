Construction Worker Killed in Whitehouse, Westmoreland

A Construction worker was shot and killed and another man shot and injured, in Gordon district, Whitehouse, Westmoreland on Saturday.
He is 34-year-old Damion Thompson, otherwise called ‘Dakasa’ also of Gordon district in Westmoreland.
Reports by the Whitehouse police are that about 10:00pm, Thompson were among a group of persons in Gordon District, when they were ambushed by armed men who opened fire on the crowd before making their escape in the area.
When the shooting subsided it was discovered that Thompson and the two other men were suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to hospital, where Thompson was pronounced dead, and the other two men treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.