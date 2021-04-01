Construction Worker Found Murdered at Home in Westmoreland

Investigators attached to the Negril police station are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of a construction worker, who was discovered shot to death at his home in France Avenue, Negril, Westmoreland, on Tuesday, March 30.

The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Steve Wright, construction worker, also of France Avenue.

Reports by the Negril police are that about 9:00 am, on Tuesday, a relative went to visit Wright, after he was not seen the night before, and stumbled upon his body.

The police were called to the location, and upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue, for a post mortem examination.

