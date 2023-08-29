Construction Worker Facing Gun Charges in St Mary, Caught with Another Illegal Gun in Trelawny

A St Mary man who is presently before the Court for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, has found himself in hot water with the law on similar offences, after he was caught in possession of another illegal firearm in Trelawny, on Monday.

The accused man, 24-year-old Neil Walters, construction worker of Charles Town, St Mary, has been charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition.

Reports are that about 9:40pm, officers were carrying out Spot Check duties along a section of Salt Marsh main road, when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Isis motor car to stop.

The driver complied and following a search of the vehicle they discovered a Commander .45 semi automatic pistol, fitted with a magazine containing three live rounds.

Walter was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

