Construction Worker Charged with Murder- Leon Thompson

A 24-year-old construction worker was arrested and charged with the murder of a man whom he had a confrontation with on Arnold Road, Kingston 5 Wednesday, April 15.

Charged is Leon Thompson otherwise called ‘Brown Man’, of Arnold Road, Kingston 5.

Dead is 40-year-old Rohan Thompson otherwise called ‘Kaka’, of Anderson Road, Kingston 5.

Reports from the St. Andrew Central Police are that about 9:30 a.m., Leon Thompson was at home when he was reportedly attacked and beaten with machete by two men. Following the alleged beating, the attackers opened fire at Leon Thompson who managed to escape.

About 8:30 p.m., the same day, Rohan Thompson, otherwise called ‘Kaka’, who is one of the alleged attackers, was shot and killed by a group of men; one of whom is Leon Thompson, in his community. Following an intense investigation, Leon Thompson was arrested and charged by detectives with the murder.

The other men are currently being sought by the Police.