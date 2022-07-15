Construction Worker Charged for Sexual Offences in St. Mary

Detectives in St. Mary have charged 46-year-old Fitzroy Cooper, otherwise called ‘Teeko’, a construction worker of Frazerwood, Highgate in St. Mary for Rape and Sexual Touching of a Child following an incident in Whitehall, St. Mary on Friday, July 8.

Reports are that about 4:00 p.m., Cooper went to visit family friends and during the visit he was at the home alone with a teenaged girl. It is alleged that Cooper entered the room of the minor and sexually assaulted her. A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Cooper was subsequently arrested and on Thursday, July 14 he was charged following an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

