Twenty-year-old Calceito Smith otherwise called ‘Devin’ of Woodchurch
district, Kingsvale, Hanover was charged with Shooting with intent, Possession of a prohibited
weapon and Using a firearm to commit a felony in relation to an incident that occurred in
Woodchurch district, Kingsvale on Friday, September 15.
Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., a man was sitting at a shop when he heard an explosion. He went
to investigate and saw Smith pointing a firearm at him. He ran and was chased by Smith, who
fired several shots at the man, however, he escaped unharmed.
A report was made to the police and Smith was arrested. Following a question-and-answer session
in the presence of his attorney, he was charged on Saturday, October 7.
His court date has not been finalized.
Construction Worker Charged for Breaches of the Firearms Act
