Construction Worker Charged for Breaches of the Firearms Act

Twenty-year-old Calceito Smith otherwise called ‘Devin’ of Woodchurch
district, Kingsvale, Hanover was charged with Shooting with intent, Possession of a prohibited
weapon and Using a firearm to commit a felony in relation to an incident that occurred in
Woodchurch district, Kingsvale on Friday, September 15.
Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., a man was sitting at a shop when he heard an explosion. He went
to investigate and saw Smith pointing a firearm at him. He ran and was chased by Smith, who
fired several shots at the man, however, he escaped unharmed.
A report was made to the police and Smith was arrested. Following a question-and-answer session
in the presence of his attorney, he was charged on Saturday, October 7.
His court date has not been finalized.

