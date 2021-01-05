Construction Grew By 7% From July To September

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is reporting that the Construction subsector grew by 7 per cent, and Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing by 2.5 per cent during the July to September 2020 quarter, which contracted by 10.7 per cent, relative to the corresponding period last year.

STATIN noted that the negative impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the measures implemented to limit its spread were felt more severely in the Hotels and Restaurant, Transport, Storage and Communication and Other Services industries.

STATIN’s figures on growth represent the official data on economic performance for the review period.