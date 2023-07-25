Constitutional Reform Town Halls in St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland

July 25, 2023

The Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs is encouraging Jamaicans in the parishes of St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland to come out for two town halls on the constitutional reform process.

St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in Santa Cruz will be the first stop on Wednesday (July 26), beginning at 5:00 p.m.

This will be followed by a meeting on Thursday (July 27), also starting at 5:00 p.m., at The Manning’s School in Savanna-la-Mar.

Residents of the two parishes are invited to attend and have their voices heard as Government intensifies efforts to move Jamaica from a Constitutional Monarchy to a Republic.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, along with members of the Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC), will be on hand to respond to questions and explain how residents will play a critical role.

The town halls are part of a series of sessions being held islandwide to inform the public about constitutional reform.

All are welcome to attend.

WRITTEN BY: TWILA WHEELAN
SOURCE: JIS news

