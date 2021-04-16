Constant Spring Police Officer Held in Major Drug Bust

A police officer attached to the Constant Spring police department, and a boat captain, have been taken into custody in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine, in Portmore, St Catherine, on Wednesday, April 14.

The police say they are unable to release the identity of the accused cop at this early stage of the Investigation.

Reports by the police are that about 9:00 am, Detectives attached to the Narcotics Division and the St Catherine South Police conducted a targeted operation in Portmore fishing Village, along Dyke Road.

The lawmen said the operation was aimed at targeting persons involved in the guns for drugs trade between Jamaica and Haiti.

During the operation, the lawmen seized one 9mm pistol, one .380 pistol, eleven 9mm cartridges, two .380 cartridges, 6400 American dollars, one 32 ft speed boat fitted with one Yamaha 75 horsepower engine and one Mercury 60, one Toyota ProBox motor car, a Nissan caravan, and approximately 5 kilograms of cocaine.

The two suspects, one who is the police officer and the other, the boat captain, were both taken into custody in connection with the seizure.