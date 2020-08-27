Constable’s Vigilance Led to Apprehension of Armed Robbers In Clarendon

–Five men are to face the court to answer to charges of Robbery

with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an armed

robbery in Coffee Grove, Porus in Manchester on Sunday, August 16.

They are:

 Twenty-eight-year-old Andrew Cowans, a farmer of Spanish Town Road, Kingston

11.

 Twenty-five-year-old Mouschia Sinclair, otherwise called ‘Rasta’, a labourer of

Oakland Road, Kingston 11

 Twenty-seven-year-old Kimoy Jeffery of Oakland Road, Kingston 11.

 Twenty-nine-year-old Keino Anderson, otherwise called ‘Barbados’, of Waltham Park

Road, Kingston 11.

 Twenty-two-year-old-year-old Chris Bennett, labourer of Oakland Road, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Porus Police are that about 8:00 p.m., armed men went to a sports bar in the

Coffee Grove community and demanded cash, cellular phones and jewellery from the occupants.

The men then escaped in a Honda motor car that was parked outside. A constable who saw what

was happening made contact with all the Police units in the area and after extensive coordination,

the vehicle was intercepted in Manchester one hour following the incident.

The vehicle was searched and the items were recovered.

The men were arrested and later charged.

They are scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.