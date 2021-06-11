Constable accused of sexually molesting 15-year-old boy, charged

A police constable who was facing sexual assault allegations have been charged with three counts of sexual misconducts after he was recently associated with a matter involving a 15-year old boy in St. Ann.

The constable is alleged to have molested the child at a police station in the St. Ann Division, to which he is attached.

According to reports, the incident took place while the 15-year-old boy was waiting in a holding cell, after he was arrested on housebreaking allegations. The constable allegedly went inside the cell where he molested the child.

Following the incident, the policeman was later arrested by detectives from the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

The constable was then positively identified at an identification parade that was held this week.

The policeman is said to appear in court today.

Reports have been surfacing of several cases of rape and buggery involving child victims in St. Ann recently.

This is a developing story and Mckoy’s News will provide updates as it becomes available.

 

Writer- Natasha Williams

 

